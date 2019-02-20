|
|
|
Barrett Joan Muriel Has died aged 88 years.
Joan and husband Frank who passed away in 1998 moved to Witham Road, Woodhall Spa in 1995 from near Melton Mowbray,
they were retired farmers and Joan had run her own very successful fashion business in the town.
Joan was a well-known figure in Woodhall walking her Terrier Lulu until a stroke caused long term health problems. Latterly Joan was a resident of Manor Care, in East Kirkby where she died on 14th February 2019.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter Anne, son in Law Eric Clark and Grandson Edward.
All enquiries to Parkers Funeral Directors, 4 Church Street, Spilsby,
Tel: 01790 754700
Published in Horncastle News on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More