Thorburn Jim Born to Thomas and Agnes Thorburn on 31 May, 1932 in Carsphairn, Scotland and passed away peacefully at home in Horncastle on 20 November, 2019. He was preceded in death by brother,
Bobby, first wife Ann, second wife Betty, son Jeffrey and daughter Karen.
He leaves behind his sisters; Ann,
Elma and Margaret, partner Julia,
son Nigel, grandchildren; Jessica,
Andrew, Christopher, Rachael,
Bridgid, Paul, Leslie, Devan,
Collin, Elizabeth and great grandchildren; Oliva, Ross and Luke.
Jim had a lifelong career in the R.A.F. which allowed him to travel and live throughout the world in places from Australia, Africa, Middle East and
to the US and Canada before retiring
as a warrant officer to his
home in Horncastle.
Most recently Jim was active in the Church, British Legion,
Rotary Club and various
organisations in the community.
Committal will be held on Friday,
13 December 10:00am at the
Alford Crematorium followed by
services at St Mary's Church in
Horncastle at 11:00am.
Donations in Jim's memory can
be made payable to Marie Curie
or St Barnabas Hospice.
These may be left after the service
or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, 2 Market Place, Horncastle, LN9 5HD.
Tel: 01507 523385.
Published in Horncastle News on Dec. 4, 2019