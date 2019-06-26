|
|
|
CARTER Hilary Passed away peacefully on
17th June 2019.
Much loved
Wife, Mum, Ma and Granny.
A private Service and Interment
will take place at
St Margaret's Church, Langton
followed by
A Celebration of Hilary's life at
St Peter's Church, Woodhall Spa on Tuesday 9th July 2019 at 11.45am.
Everyone Welcome.
The family wish to thank Dr Chaudhuri, the staff of Ingham Ward,
Waddington Unit and
Macmillan Cancer Support at
Lincoln County Hospital.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
Macmillan Cancer Support and
St Margaret's Church, Langton.
All enquiries to Funeral Directors
Michael H. Sivill, Leagate Road, Coningsby, Lincoln. LN4 4RS.
01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on June 26, 2019
Read More