Smith Helena
(Formerly Whitehill) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family
on 27th May, aged 64 years.
Much loved wife of Peter Smith and wonderful mother of Claire, Sally, Lucy and Debbie and sister to Pam
A celebration of Helena's life will take place at St Peter's Church,
Woodhall Spa on
Monday 24th June 2019 at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired are for
St Barnabas Hospice,
Marie Curie or
The Brain Tumour Charity.
These may be left after the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service
2 Market Place, Horncastle LN9 5HD
Published in Horncastle News on June 5, 2019
