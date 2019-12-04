Home

Michael H Sivill Funeral Directors
Leagate Road
Lincoln, Lincolnshire LN4 4RS
01526 342779
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
13:00
St Peter's Church
Woodhall Spa
OLIVE George Brian
'Brian' Passed away peacefully
on 25th November 2019,
aged 83 years.

Beloved husband of the late Jackie, loving father of Glyn and Ian,
dear father-in-law to Heather
and much loved Gramps.

Funeral service to take place at
St Peter's Church, Woodhall Spa on Monday 9th December 2019 at 1pm, followed by burial at
Woodhall Spa Cemetery.

Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired will be
divided between Colostomy UK
and Marie Curie.

These may be sent to
Michael H. Sivill Funeral Directors,
Leagate Road, Coningsby, Lincoln,
LN4 4RS. Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Dec. 4, 2019
