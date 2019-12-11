|
|
|
HAINES George Samuel Of Coningsby, passed at Lincoln County Hospital on the 2nd December 2019 aged 91 years
A dear father, grandfather and
great grandfather.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Michael's Church, Coningsby on Friday 20th December 2019 at 2.15pm followed by cremation at Boston.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to be divided between Diabetes UK and the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution.
All enquiries to Michael H. Sivill, Funeral Director, Leagate Road, Coningsby, Lincoln. Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Dec. 11, 2019