ANNAKIN Eva Frances Sarah
née Rooks Of Mareham-le-Fen passed away peacefully on 25th May 2019,
aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Rev W Annakin, loving mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Funeral service to held at
St Helen's Church, Mareham-le-Fen
on Tuesday June 11th 2019
at 1.30pm followed by burial in
Hagworthingham Churchyard.
Family flowers only,
Donations, if desired,
to be divided between
St Helen's Church and The Royle Eye Department, Pilgrim Hospital.
All enquiries to
Michael H. Sivill,
Funeral Director,
Leagate Road,
Coningsby, Lincoln.
Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on June 5, 2019
