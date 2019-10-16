Home

Michael H Sivill Funeral Directors
Leagate Road
Lincoln, Lincolnshire LN4 4RS
01526 342779
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:30
Boston Crematorium
Eric Veall Notice
VEALL Eric Of Tattershall passed away peacefully on the 3rd October 2019,
aged 82 years.
Loving husband to Thora,
dear step-father to Rachel, Harvey and Martin, step father-in-law to
Michael and step grandad to
Oliver, Ross, Spencer and Alex.
Funeral service to be held at
Boston Crematorium on
Monday 28th October 2019 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Trust.
All enquiries to Michael H. Sivill,
Funeral Director, Leagate Road, Coningsby, Lincoln.
Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Oct. 16, 2019
