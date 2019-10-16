|
|
|
BEATTIE Eric
"Bob" Of Mareham-le-Fen,
passed away peacefully at
Pilgrim Hospital, Boston on the
6th October 2019, aged 77 years.
Dearly loved husband,
dad, grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
St Helen's Church, Mareham-le-Fen on Monday 21st October 2019 at 12.15pm followed by cremation at Boston.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
Lives First Responders.
All enquiries to Michael H. Sivill,
Funeral Director, Leagate Road, Coningsby, Lincoln.
Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Oct. 16, 2019