Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael H Sivill Funeral Directors
Leagate Road
Lincoln, Lincolnshire LN4 4RS
01526 342779
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:15
St Helen's Church
Mareham-le-Fen
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Beattie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Beattie

Notice Condolences

Eric Beattie Notice
BEATTIE Eric
"Bob" Of Mareham-le-Fen,
passed away peacefully at
Pilgrim Hospital, Boston on the
6th October 2019, aged 77 years.
Dearly loved husband,
dad, grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
St Helen's Church, Mareham-le-Fen on Monday 21st October 2019 at 12.15pm followed by cremation at Boston.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
Lives First Responders.
All enquiries to Michael H. Sivill,
Funeral Director, Leagate Road, Coningsby, Lincoln.
Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.