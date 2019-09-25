|
Firth Edna Barbara Sadly, on 5th September, Edna aged 87 years
of Burgh Le Marsh.
Beloved sister of John
and the late Don, Maurice and Peg.
Devoted aunty of Claire, Anne, Pat, Christopher, Nichola, Diane and Roger,
and a much loved great aunty of 14
and great great aunty of 7.
Funeral Thursday 3rd October, 2pm at Alford Crematorium, followed by a Thanksgiving Service at 3pm at
St Peter and St Pauls Church,
Burgh Le Marsh.
No flowers but donations if desired
will be equally divided between
Burgh Church & Skegness Day Centre
c/o Parkers Funeral Directors,
16 St John Street, Wainfleet,
Lincs PE24 4DJ 01754 880334.
Published in Horncastle News on Sept. 25, 2019