BORMAN Edith Cicely
Passed away peacefully on 10th September in the care of the Johnson Community Hospital, Spalding, aged 91.
Mother of Trevor, Stephen, Gerald, Cathy & Peter and
much loved Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
A Church Service to celebrate
the life of Edith will take place
at St Peter's Church,
Woodhall Spa at 10:30
on Wednesday 9th October,
followed by a Burial Service
at Holy Trinity Church,
Great Paxton, Cambridgeshire
at 13:30 on the same day.
The Wake will follow at
The Bell in Great Paxton at 14:00.
Flowers are very welcome
c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Services, 2 Market Place, Horncastle.
Published in Horncastle News on Sept. 25, 2019