Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:30
St Peter's Church
Woodhall Spa
Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
13:30
Holy Trinity Church
Great Paxton, Cambridgeshire
Wake
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
14:00
The Bell
Great Paxton
Edith Borman Notice
BORMAN Edith Cicely
Passed away peacefully on 10th September in the care of the Johnson Community Hospital, Spalding, aged 91.

Mother of Trevor, Stephen, Gerald, Cathy & Peter and
much loved Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.

A Church Service to celebrate
the life of Edith will take place
at St Peter's Church,
Woodhall Spa at 10:30
on Wednesday 9th October,
followed by a Burial Service
at Holy Trinity Church,
Great Paxton, Cambridgeshire
at 13:30 on the same day.
The Wake will follow at
The Bell in Great Paxton at 14:00.

Flowers are very welcome
c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Services, 2 Market Place, Horncastle.
Published in Horncastle News on Sept. 25, 2019
