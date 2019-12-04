|
|
|
Brough Dorothy
"Dot" Passed away peacefully on the
20th November 2019, aged 92 years
Beloved wife of the late George and loving sister & auntie.
The funeral service will take place on
Tuesday 17th December 2019
at Lincoln Crematorium at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired in memory
of Dot are for
"The Bull Terrier Welfare Trust".
These may be left after the service
or sent to
Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Service,
2 Market Place, Horncastle LN9 5HD
Published in Horncastle News on Dec. 4, 2019