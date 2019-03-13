|
|
|
ASHLEY Dorothy Of Market Stainton, passed away peacefully at home.
Loving Mum of John, Maureen & Peter.
Mother in law to Brian & Helen and Grandmother of the Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Funeral to be held on
Tuesday 19th March 2019 at
St German's Church, Ranby, at 11am.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers for the Alzheimer's Society may be left at the service or sent to
R H Turner & Son Funeral Directors, 55-57 North Street,
Horncastle LN9 5DX
Published in Horncastle News on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More