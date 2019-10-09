Home

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
14:00
St. Mary's Church
Horncastle
RAINTHORPE On the 2nd October 2019,
Doreen, aged 96 years.
Peacefully passed away at
Tanglewood Nursing Home.
Loving wife of the late William (Bill), dearest mother of Jean and Marian,
a dear grandmother and great grandmother.
A service to celebrate the life of
Doreen will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Horncastle at 2pm on Wednesday 16th October 2019.
Family flowers only please by request but donations in lieu may be given if desired to St. Mary's Church and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance may be left at the service or sent to R.H.Turner and Son,
55/57 North Street,
Horncastle, LN9 5DX
Published in Horncastle News on Oct. 9, 2019
