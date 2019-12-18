|
Brooks Doreen Sadly passed away on 8th December 2019 aged 86 years.
Dear wife of the late Ron,
loving mum to Jackie and loving
step mum to Carole and Joanne,
much loved granny,
great granny & auntie.
Doreen will be sadly missed by the whole family and her dear friends.
The Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 7th January 2020
at St Lawrence Church, Bardney at 12:00pm, followed by burial in
Bardney cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Doreen are for
The Stroke Association or
St Barnabas Hospice.
These may be left after
the service or sent to
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service 2 Market Place,
Horncastle LN9 5D.
Published in Horncastle News on Dec. 18, 2019