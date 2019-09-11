Home

Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00
St Mary's Church
Tetford
Donald Hotchin Notice
Hotchin Donald Of Tetford, passed away 25th August 2019 at Eastwood Lodge Care Home, aged 86. Dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy, dad of Deborah and the late Lesley, much loved grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 20th September 2019 at
St Mary's Church, Tetford at 11:00am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired are for L.I.V.E.S and Dementia UK. These may be left after the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, 2 Market Place, Horncastle LN9 5HD. Tel: 01507 523385
Published in Horncastle News on Sept. 11, 2019
