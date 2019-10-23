Home

H Towell
5 Danvers Road
Loughborough, Leicestershire LE12 7JG
0116 230 2449
Desmond West Notice
WEST Desmond
(Des) Passed away peacefully in Leicestershire on
5th October 2019, aged 74 years.
Beloved Husband to Wendy,
and a much loved Dad to Julie
and the late Kevin.
Funeral service will take place at
St Peter's Church, Woodhall Spa,
on Friday 25th October at 12.00pm
followed by committal in
Woodhall Spa Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
Donations if desired to Alzheimer's,
can be placed in the donations box provided at the service.
All enquiries to
H Towell Funeral Directors,
5 Danvers Road,
Mount Sorrel LE12 7JG
Tel 01162 302 449
Published in Horncastle News on Oct. 23, 2019
