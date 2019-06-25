|
|
|
MALTBY Dennis
Of Woodhall Spa,
passed away peacefully at
Russell Green Care Home
on 4th June 2019, aged 88 years.
Funeral service to be held at
St Peter's Church Woodhall Spa on Monday 1st July 2019 at 12.30pm followed by burial in
Kirkby Lane Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to be divided between
Fishing for Forces and the RSPB.
All enquiries to
Michael H. Sivill, Funeral Director, Leagate Road, Coningsby, Lincoln.
Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on June 25, 2019
