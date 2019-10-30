|
|
|
HALL Dennis Passed away peacefully in
Malton, N. Yorks on October 20th,
aged 81 years.
A much loved Husband of Sue,
beloved Brother of Monica and
a treasured Uncle of Nigel and
Sandra Jane, together with Jack,
Ella, William and Toby.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service to take place at the
East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Monday, November 11th at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be given for
Malton Hospital League of Friends.
Enquiries to
Fergus Court Funeral Services.
Tel: 01653 229 021
Published in Horncastle News on Oct. 30, 2019