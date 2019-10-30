Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fergus Court Funeral Services (Malton)
2 Old Maltongate
Malton, North Yorkshire YO17 7EG
01653 229021
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
13:30
East Riding Crematorium
Octon
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Hall

Notice Condolences

Dennis Hall Notice
HALL Dennis Passed away peacefully in
Malton, N. Yorks on October 20th,
aged 81 years.

A much loved Husband of Sue,
beloved Brother of Monica and
a treasured Uncle of Nigel and
Sandra Jane, together with Jack,
Ella, William and Toby.

Forever in our hearts.

Funeral service to take place at the
East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Monday, November 11th at 1.30pm.

Family flowers only please,
donations may be given for
Malton Hospital League of Friends.

Enquiries to
Fergus Court Funeral Services.
Tel: 01653 229 021
Published in Horncastle News on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.