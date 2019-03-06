|
Edwards Dennis Aged 71 years of Wragby,
passed away on 13th February 2019. Much loved brother of John.
Dearly loved uncle of Clare, Chris and great uncle of Oscar.
A service of Thanksgiving for his life will be held at All Saints Church, Wragby
on Tuesday 12th March at 12:00noon followed by burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Cancer Research UK,
may be sent to J. Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen. LN8 3EN.
Published in Horncastle News on Mar. 6, 2019
