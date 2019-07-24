|
|
|
MALTBY David Of Tattershall, passed away peacefully at home on the 15th July 2019,
aged 84 years.
Loving husband of Isobel, dear dad of Ian and Nick, father in law to Liz and Sue, grandad to Laura and Archie and great grandad to Connie.
Funeral service to be held at
Alford Crematorium on
Thursday 8th August 2019 at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to be divided between
St Barnabas Hospice and
Marie Curie Nurses.
All enquiries to Michael H. Sivill,
Funeral Director, Leagate Road,
Coningsby, Lincoln
Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on July 24, 2019