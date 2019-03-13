|
|
|
Lake David Passed away on
24th February 2019.
Much loved Husband of Bernadette,
loving Father to
Daniel, Suzanne & Peter,
loving Grandfather to Ellisa and
Great Granddaughter Nellie.
The funeral service will be held at
St Peter's Church, Woodhall Spa on
the 15th March at 12:30 and
afterwards burial in
Kirby Lane Cemetery, Woodhall Spa.
Flowers or donations which
will be shared between the
British Heart Foundation and
the Rainbow Trust Hospice
to be sent direct to.
Michael H. Sivill, Funeral Director,
Leagate Road, Coningsby, Lincoln.
Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Mar. 13, 2019
