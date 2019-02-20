Home

Michael H Sivill Funeral Directors
Leagate Road
Lincoln, Lincolnshire LN4 4RS
01526 342779
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
13:30
St Michael's Church
Coningsby
David Hogg Notice
HOGG David Henry Of Coningsby, passed away peacefully on 12th February 2019 at
Pilgrim Hospital, Boston,
aged 88 years.
Loving husband of the late Rita,
father to Malcolm, Jackie, Richard and Wendy, father-in-law to Paula and Tony, grandfather to Shaun, Jack, Bernie, Beth and Mia, great grandfather to Charlie and Harriet.
Funeral service to be held at
St Michael's Church, Coningsby on Tuesday 26th February 2019 at 1.30pm followed by burial in the Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to be divided between
St Michael's Church, Coningsby and Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance Trust.
All enquiries to Michael H. Sivill,
Funeral Director, Leagate Road, Coningsby, Lincoln.
Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Feb. 20, 2019
