JOB Christopher Pamley Passed away peacefully at home on 12th February 2019, aged 71 years.
Much loved husband of Tracey,
father to Daniel and Pete, father in law to Amy, grandpa to Henry and Ted, brother to Robin and Lesley and brother in law to Rhonda.
A service to celebrate Chris'
life will take place at
St Mary's Church, Horncastle on
Monday 25th February 2019 at 3.30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to
NET Patient Foundation or
St Barnabas Hospice
c/o Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Home, Horncastle LN9 5HD
Telephone: 01507 523385
Published in Horncastle News on Feb. 20, 2019
