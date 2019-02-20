Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
15:30
St Mary's Church
Horncastle
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Job
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Job

Notice Condolences

Christopher Job Notice
JOB Christopher Pamley Passed away peacefully at home on 12th February 2019, aged 71 years.
Much loved husband of Tracey,
father to Daniel and Pete, father in law to Amy, grandpa to Henry and Ted, brother to Robin and Lesley and brother in law to Rhonda.
A service to celebrate Chris'
life will take place at
St Mary's Church, Horncastle on
Monday 25th February 2019 at 3.30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to
NET Patient Foundation or
St Barnabas Hospice
c/o Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Home, Horncastle LN9 5HD
Telephone: 01507 523385
Published in Horncastle News on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.