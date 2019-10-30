|
|
|
SHORT Christine Ann
(née Smith) Of Coningsby,
passed away peacefully at
County Hospital, Lincoln on the
17th October 2019 aged 71 years.
Loving wife of Charlie.
Funeral service to be held at
Boston Crematorium on Thursday
7th November 2019 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to be divided between
St Barnabas, Macmillan and Lincs
and Notts Air Ambulance Trust.
All enquiries to Michael H. Sivill,
Funeral Director, Leagate Road,
Coningsby, Lincoln.
Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Oct. 30, 2019