Adams Christine Adele Luise Passed away peacefully at Skegness Hospital on Wednesday 29th May 2019, aged 87.
Dearly loved wife to the late
Walter Stephen Adams.
She will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all
her family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place
at Alford Crematorium on
Wednesday 19th June 2019
at 14:00pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneral
directors.co.uk
Published in Horncastle News on June 12, 2019
