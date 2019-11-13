|
|
|
GLOSSOP Christabel Nellie Of Woodhall Spa.
Passed away at
The Old Rectory Rest Home, Stickney, on the 2nd November 2019,
aged 95 years
Loving wife of the late Frederick,
dear mum of Sheila and Tony, Susan
and Derek, a loving grandmother of Tina and Dave and great
grandmother of Jeff, Anthony,
Tom, Jeff and Amelia
Funeral service to be held at
Holy Trinity Church, Martin on Monday
18th November at 1.00pm followed
by burial in the Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Michael H. Sivill,
Funeral Director, Leagate Road,
Coningsby, Lincoln. Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Nov. 13, 2019