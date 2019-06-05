|
Herbert Charles Willows Passed away suddenly
on 8th May 2019,
at Lincoln County hospital.
Beloved husband of Joyce.
Dearly loved father of
Stephen and Robert. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Private family only.
Cremation to take place.
No flowers by request please
but donations to
British Heart Foundation
or L.N.A.A.C.T
(Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance)
are welcome.
All enquiries to
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Services,
2 Market Place, Horncastle
LN9 5HD
Tel:01507 523385
Published in Horncastle News on June 5, 2019
