J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
14:30
Wragby Methodist Church
Charles Brooks Notice
Brooks Charles Ronald
(Ron) formerly of Goltho and late of Hainton,
passed away peacefully
at The Lauriels Nursing Home
on 4th October 2019 aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of Chris,
much loved dad of Joanne,
dear father in law of Derek.
Funeral Service will take place at
Wragby Methodist Church on
Friday 25th October at 2-30pm
followed by burial at West Torrington.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made payable
to The Linc's and Notts Air Ambulance
may be left in the Chapel or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen
LN8 3PS
Published in Horncastle News on Oct. 16, 2019
