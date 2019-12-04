|
Beebe Charles "Bert" Passed peacefully away at Tanglewood Nursing Home on November 17th, 2019 aged 87 years.
Loving partner of the late Joyce Ingham and previously beloved husband of the late Joan, loving and caring friend and mentor to his sons, daughter, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Marys Church, Horncastle on Monday December 9th 2019 at 11.00am followed by refreshments at the Admiral Rodney, Horncastle.
Family flowers only, donations to
The Lincolnshire & Nottingham Air Ambulance may be left after the service or sent to The Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service, 2 Market Place, Horncastle. LN9 5HD.
Tel. 01507 523385
Published in Horncastle News on Dec. 4, 2019