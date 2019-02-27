Home

Michael H Sivill Funeral Directors
Leagate Road
Lincoln, Lincolnshire LN4 4RS
01526 342779
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
15:30
Boston Crematorium
ASHBY Carole G of Woodhall Spa,
passed away at home very peacefully
on 23rd February 2019 aged 78 years.
Loving wife of Eugene and
much loved by all her family.
Funeral service to be held at
Boston Crematorium on Thursday
7th March at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to be divided between
St Barnabas Hospice & Marie Curie.
All enquiries to
Michael H. Sivill, Funeral Director,
Leagate Road, Coningsby,
Lincoln. Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Feb. 27, 2019
