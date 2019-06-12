Home

Green Brenda Ivy 15/06/2015

Of all the special gifts in life
however great or small,
to have you in all our lives
was the greatest gift of all,
may the winds of love blow softly
and whisper in your ear,
we love and miss you dearly
and wish that you were here,
deep in our hearts, your life is kept
to love and cherish, never forget,
no more tomorrows we can share,
but yesterdays will always be here.

In our hearts forever, your loving husband Doug and family
Published in Horncastle News on June 12, 2019
