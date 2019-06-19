|
Fanshawe-
Webb Betty 1936-2019 (83)
Betty lived in Tattershall Thorpe for many years and previously at
Willow Holt Caravan Park in Conningsby with her late Husband Arthur 'Chick' Webb and his
brother Eric Webb.
She was widely known by many in the local area and had created lifelong friendships with residents in both
Boston and Horncastle.
She was a member of the
Luncheon Club in Conningsby.
Betty moved back to her home town of Chesterfield 5 years ago to be closer to her family, but unfortunately
after a short period of ill health passed away on the 6th June in
Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
There will be a service and cremation at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday 26th June at 1.50pm
and anyone who knew Betty is very welcome to attend.
Published in Horncastle News on June 19, 2019
