ALLBONES Beryl
(née Potts) Of Horncastle, sadly passed away at Boston Pilgrim Hospital on 7th March 2019.
Beloved wife of Derek, loving Mum of Paula, Trevor & Ricky and adored Nana of Freddie, Daisy, Marisa and Shona. Funeral to be held on Monday 1st April 2019 at St Peter's Church, Woodhall Spa, at 11am followed by a burial at Kirkby Lane Cemetery, Woodhall Spa. Flowers welcomed or alternatively donations will be collected for Ward 5A, Pilgrim Hospital during the service.
Published in Horncastle News on Mar. 20, 2019
