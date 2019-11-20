|
|
|
ALLEN
Basil Sydney
Of Woodhall Spa died peacefully in the care of
Bramhall Rest Home, Tattershall on 7th November 2019 aged 95 years.
A devoted husband of the late Hilda, uncle and friend to many.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to be divided between
Billinghay Medical Practice and St Michael's Church, Billinghay
All enquiries and funeral details please contact Michael H. Sivill,
Funeral Director, Leagate Road, Coningsby, Lincoln. Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Nov. 20, 2019