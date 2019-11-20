Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael H Sivill Funeral Directors
Leagate Road
Lincoln, Lincolnshire LN4 4RS
01526 342779
Resources
More Obituaries for Basil Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Basil Allen

Notice Condolences

Basil Allen Notice
ALLEN Basil Sydney Of Woodhall Spa
died peacefully in the care of
Bramhall Rest Home, Tattershall on
7th November 2019 aged 95 years.
A devoted husband of the late Hilda, uncle and friend to many.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to be divided between
Billinghay Medical Practice and
St Michael's Church, Billinghay
All enquiries and funeral details please contact Michael H. Sivill,
Funeral Director, Leagate Road, Coningsby, Lincoln.
Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -