Waite Barry Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on
13th May 2019, aged 71 years.
Loving husband of Elaine, son of Kathleen, brother to Bill and a much loved uncle and great uncle.
Funeral service to be held
at Alford Crematorium on
Wednesday 12th June 2019 at 12:00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired are for
St Barnabas Hospice
or Marie Curie Cancer Care.
These may be left
after the service
or sent to
Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, 2 Market Place, Horncastle. LN9 5HD. Tel: 01507 523385.
Published in Horncastle News on June 5, 2019
