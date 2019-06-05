Home

Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00
Alford Crematorium
Waite Barry Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on
13th May 2019, aged 71 years.
Loving husband of Elaine, son of Kathleen, brother to Bill and a much loved uncle and great uncle.

Funeral service to be held
at Alford Crematorium on
Wednesday 12th June 2019 at 12:00pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired are for
St Barnabas Hospice
or Marie Curie Cancer Care.
These may be left
after the service
or sent to
Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, 2 Market Place, Horncastle. LN9 5HD. Tel: 01507 523385.
Published in Horncastle News on June 5, 2019
