Andrew Smith

Notice Smith Andrew Leslie June and Robert would like to thank everyone for all their support given following the sad loss of Andy and for all the cards and messages

of sympathy received.

Thanks to the Reverend

Margaret Done for the comforting service, Liz Gash for the beautiful flowers, Andy Robinson for the very effective sound system, also Sue Kind for providing the lovely buffet and the ladies who helped at the hall.

Thanks to The Lincolnshire Co-op for funeral arrangements.

Finally a sincere thank you for the generous donations totalling

£988 shared between

The Stroke Association and L.I.V.E.S. Published in Horncastle News on Sept. 4, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices