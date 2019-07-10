Home

Smith Andrew Leslie Passed away suddenly on
18th June 2019, aged 65.

Beloved husband of June and
loving father to Robert.

Funeral service will be held at
St Margaret's Church, Roughton on Thursday 18th July 2019 at 11:30am, followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Donations if desired for L.I.V.E.S and The Stroke Association
may be left in the church afterwards
or sent to

Lincolnshire Co-op
Funeral Services,
2 Market Place, Horncastle LN9 5HD
Tel: 01507 523385
Published in Horncastle News on July 10, 2019
