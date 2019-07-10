|
Armour Dr Andrew John Ann and our Family would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation for the dedicated
care of Sandy over the past years.
We would like to acknowledge
the care and support given by
Drs Ko, Amer, Mathew, Waddoup and Henderson, Sarah and her admin staff,
Karen Fixter, the Receptionists, the District Nurses of Tasburgh Lodge
Surgery, Boots Pharmacy,
Walnut Care, Healthy Home Care Services, the Marie Curie Nurses, Michael H Sivill for sympathetic and caring funeral arrangements,
also my Special Home Team.
Thank you
Published in Horncastle News on July 10, 2019