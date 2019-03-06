Home

Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00
St Peters Church
Woodhall Spa
Amelia Pickering Notice
Amelia Pickering
"Millie" Passed away peacefully in
Boston on 7th February 2019.
Funeral service to take place at
St Peters Church, Woodhall Spa
on Monday 11th March at 12:00pm,
followed by committal at
Boston Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, in memory of
Millie are to be made payable to
"St Peters Church" or
"Woodhall Spa Mothers Union"
These may be left after the service or sent to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service
36 High Street, Coningsby LN4 4RA
Published in Horncastle News on Mar. 6, 2019
