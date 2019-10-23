Home

Alfred Smith

Smith Alfred Thomas Pat, Maggie and families would like to express their sincere thanks for the cards, messages of sympathy and donations for the Blue Cross received following their recent sad loss of Alf.
Thanks to all at St. Andrew's Hospice for their care and kindness shown
to Alf and to Ehrets Florist
for the beautiful flowers.
Special thanks also to
Canon David Martineau for his comforting service and to all at
H. & H.J. Huteson & Sons for their professional funeral arrangements.
Published in Horncastle News on Oct. 23, 2019
