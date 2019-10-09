|
|
|
SMITH Alfred Thomas Peacefully on
Sunday 29th September,
at St. Andrew's Hospice, Grimsby, Alf aged 86 years of Ulceby.
Loving husband of the
late Peggy (née Newton),
much loved dad of Pat,
Maggie and the late John,
father- in-law of Michael and Sukhi
and the late Rosemarie,
cherished grandad of Donna, Emma, Kirsty, James, Brad and Becca,
adored great grandad of Mason, Jax, Izzy, Harry and Edward and a
much missed brother of Brenda.
Service at St. Nicholas Church, Ulceby
on Monday 14th October at 11.15am followed by committal at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations for Blue Cross Animal Hospital may be sent to
H & HJ Huteson & Sons,
The Old Chapel, Bluestone Lane, Immingham, DN40 2DX.
By family request bright colours
to be worn.
Published in Horncastle News on Oct. 9, 2019