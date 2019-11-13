|
Lowe Alexander
"Alec"
(Formerly of
Wragby and Horncastle) Passed away peacefully in Lincoln County Hospital after a short illness, aged 91 years.
Much loved husband of the late Joyce, beloved dad of Peter, Christine, Susan, Stephen and Janet, loving grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service to take place
at Lincoln Crematorium on
Thursday 28th November 2019 at 1:50pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Alec are for The British Heart Foundation.
These may be left after the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service 2 Market Place, Horncastle LN9 5HD.
Published in Horncastle News on Nov. 13, 2019