Burlinson William (Bill) of Brickmakers Lane, died at
Watford General Hospital on
Tuesday, 8th October 2019
aged 87 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel) on Wednesday, 23rd October at 11:00 AM.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable
to "Age UK" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019
