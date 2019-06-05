Home

J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
14:00
West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
Vincent Hazell

Notice

Vincent Hazell Notice
Hazell Vincent (Vin) of Cuttsfield Terrace died at
Watford General Hospital
on Thursday, 23rd May 2019
aged 80 years.
Loving husband, dad and grandad, father to all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
on Thursday, 27th June at 2:00 PM.
All friends from Dexion
welcome to join the family.
Family flowers only.
Donations can be made via www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque payable to Cancer Research UK or Children's Air Ambulance c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on June 5, 2019
