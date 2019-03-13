Home

J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Veronica Bonner

Veronica Bonner Notice
Bonner Veronica Teresa of Belsize Road, Hemel Hempstead
died on the 24th February 2019
aged 88 years
at Watford General Hospital.
Wife of the late William Bonner.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel) on Wednesday, 20th March at 11:00 AM.
Family flowers only, donations can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate,
or cheques made payable to Alzheimer's Society and sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
