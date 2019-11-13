|
|
|
Day Vera Anne Of Hardy Road and The Driftway,
sadly passed away on
Monday, 4th November 2019
aged 90.
She will forever remain in the
hearts of all her family and friends.
A service will be held
at West Herts Crematorium on
Wednesday, 20th November
at 1:40 PM.
We request family flowers only
and any charitable donations to
be given to Dementia UK.
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019