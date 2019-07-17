|
Turley Thomas Brian
(Brian) Of Southernwood Close,
died at Peace Hospice on
Thursday, 11th July 2019
aged 82 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel)
on Monday, 22nd July at 12:20 PM.
Immediate family flowers only please.
If desired, donations can be made through www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque, made payable to
'Peace Hospice Care' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 17, 2019