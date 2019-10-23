|
Newton Thomas James Of Hilmay Drive died at
The Lodge Nursing Home on Thursday, 10th October 2019 aged 99 years.
Loved dearly by daughter Gillian,
son David, daughter in law Lyn, grandchildren Hayley and Ryan, and great grandchildren Amelia & Charlie. Forever in our thoughts.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel) on Monday, 28th October at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque payable to
"Hospice of St Francis" sent
c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019